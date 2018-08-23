MGM Resorts International (MGM) Position Cut by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,199 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1,246.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 204,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 189,259 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 853,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,880,000 after acquiring an additional 11,276 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 80.8% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 7.9% during the first quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 615,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,562,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 57.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 72,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 26,406 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MGM opened at $28.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $38.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.38.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Mary Christine Gay sold 1,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $49,039.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $49,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,459 shares of company stock valued at $378,854 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MGM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Resorts International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.07.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

