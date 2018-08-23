Michael C. Gazmarian Sells 3,451 Shares of Insteel Industries Inc (IIIN) Stock

Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) CFO Michael C. Gazmarian sold 3,451 shares of Insteel Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $138,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,125.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of IIIN opened at $40.00 on Thursday. Insteel Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $43.78. The firm has a market cap of $760.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 2.22.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $126.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIIN. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Insteel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Insteel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Insteel Industries by 331.1% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Insteel Industries during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Insteel Industries by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IIIN shares. Sidoti cut shares of Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company markets prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

