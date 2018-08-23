Michael G. Kohut Buys 6,700 Shares of Big Rock Brewery Inc (BR) Stock

Big Rock Brewery Inc (TSE:BR) Director Michael G. Kohut purchased 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.08 per share, with a total value of C$34,036.00.

BR traded up C$0.06 on Thursday, reaching C$5.14. 2,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,833. Big Rock Brewery Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$4.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.00.

Get Big Rock Brewery alerts:

Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. Big Rock Brewery had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The company had revenue of C$13.53 million during the quarter.

About Big Rock Brewery

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers and cider in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of ales and lagers, and seasonal beers and ciders, as well as dry apple, peach, and pear ciders under the Alberta Genuine Draft, Alta Light, Big Rock Grill, Big Rock Honey Brown Lager, Dunkelweizen, Eddies, Grasshopper Ale, Magpie Rye Ale, McNally's Extra Ale, Scottish Style Heavy Ale, Warthog Ale, and Rock Creek, and Traditional Ale names.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Big Rock Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Rock Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.