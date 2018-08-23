Michael R. Starzer Buys 50,000 Shares of HighPoint Resources Corp (HPR) Stock

HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) Director Michael R. Starzer acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $253,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of HighPoint Resources stock opened at $5.22 on Thursday. HighPoint Resources Corp has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HighPoint Resources had a negative net margin of 52.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.42 million. The company’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that HighPoint Resources Corp will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HighPoint Resources by 7.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,675,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,225,000 after purchasing an additional 953,786 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in HighPoint Resources by 6.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,602,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,383,000 after purchasing an additional 594,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in HighPoint Resources by 8.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,217,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,880,000 after purchasing an additional 547,531 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in HighPoint Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,569,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in HighPoint Resources by 16.7% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,691,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,363,000 after purchasing an additional 385,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 price objective on shares of HighPoint Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of HighPoint Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Northeast Wattenberg and Hereford fields of the Denver Julesburg basin located in the eastern plains of Colorado and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

