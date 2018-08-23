Michael Severino Sells 50,000 Shares of AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Stock

AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) EVP Michael Severino sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total transaction of $4,876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,871,627.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $97.64 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.76 and a fifty-two week high of $125.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.06. The stock has a market cap of $149.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 362.05%. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th were given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.57%.

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.86 to $65.61 in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.98.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 55,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 12,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

