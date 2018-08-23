Micro Focus International PLC – (MFGP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Zacks has also assigned Micro Focus International an industry rank of 107 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MFGP. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Micro Focus International to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Monday, July 16th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MFGP. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Micro Focus International during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Micro Focus International during the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Micro Focus International during the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Micro Focus International by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Micro Focus International during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MFGP opened at $16.54 on Monday. Micro Focus International has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $36.21.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.5833 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Micro Focus International’s previous special dividend of $0.35.

Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to federal, airlines, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through Micro Focus and SUSE segments.

