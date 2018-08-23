MidSouth Bancorp (MSL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.70

Shares of MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.70 and last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 3893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.

MSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MidSouth Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. Raymond James raised shares of MidSouth Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of MidSouth Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut shares of MidSouth Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

Get MidSouth Bancorp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $247.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.78 and a beta of 1.29.

MidSouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $21.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 million. MidSouth Bancorp had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. analysts anticipate that MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in MidSouth Bancorp by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 158,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in MidSouth Bancorp by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 88,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 6,876 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in MidSouth Bancorp by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MidSouth Bancorp by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 32,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 7,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MidSouth Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. 64.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MidSouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL)

MidSouth Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company, through its subsidiary MidSouth Bank, N.A., provides various community banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts, money market, savings accounts, investment accounts, and NOW account deposits, as well as time deposits, such as certificates of deposits; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and consumer loans, as well as other loans secured by real estate.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for MidSouth Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidSouth Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.