Millennium Management LLC Has $182,000 Position in Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (OCSI)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) by 46.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,281 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 183,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 50,632 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 419,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 60,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in Oaktree Strategic Income by 376.0% in the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 83,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 65,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 5,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $43,817.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 9,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $81,872.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,918 shares of company stock worth $441,236. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCSI stock opened at $8.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.25. Oaktree Strategic Income Co. has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.66 million for the quarter. Oaktree Strategic Income had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.75%. equities analysts expect that Oaktree Strategic Income Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 15th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. This is a boost from Oaktree Strategic Income’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Oaktree Strategic Income’s payout ratio is presently 76.32%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Oaktree Strategic Income Profile

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation, formerly Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp., is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company operates as a specialty finance company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return by generating current income from its debt investments while seeking to preserve its capital.

