Millennium Management LLC Has $203,000 Position in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,479 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Water were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Water by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,631,000 after purchasing an additional 53,169 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Water by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Consolidated Water by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 85,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,841 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Consolidated Water by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CWCO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd.

Consolidated Water stock opened at $13.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.65. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $15.35.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 5.38%. equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 29th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.39%.

Consolidated Water Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas, Belize, the British Virgin Islands, Mexico, the United States, and Indonesia. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

