Millennium Management LLC Sells 19,149 Shares of Kopin Co. (KOPN)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) by 26.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,149 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Kopin were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KOPN. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kopin in the first quarter worth about $137,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kopin by 457.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 60,807 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kopin by 20.1% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Kopin by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 135,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 75,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kopin by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 149,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 21,919 shares during the last quarter. 46.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KOPN opened at $2.25 on Thursday. Kopin Co. has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $4.60.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.94 million during the quarter. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 35.12% and a negative net margin of 86.62%.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, components, and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company's Kopin Wearable technology includes component technologies, which can be integrated to create headset systems. It provides components, including miniature liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/ spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits.

