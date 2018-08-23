MIND C.T.I. (MNDO) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Headlines about MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. MIND C.T.I. earned a news sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the information technology services provider an impact score of 48.272574418759 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

MNDO traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $2.23. 7,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,241. The company has a market cap of $41.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.98. MIND C.T.I. has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $2.87.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.56 million during the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 23.71%.

About MIND C.T.I.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers billing and customer care solution that supports various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.

