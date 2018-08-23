Minds Machines Group Ltd (MMX) Insider Henry Turcan Sells 2,276,268 Shares of Stock

Minds Machines Group Ltd (LON:MMX) insider Henry Turcan sold 2,276,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10), for a total transaction of £182,101.44 ($232,776.99).

MMX stock opened at GBX 7.55 ($0.10) on Thursday. Minds Machines Group Ltd has a 12-month low of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 14 ($0.18).

Get Minds Machines Group alerts:

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Minds Machines Group in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

About Minds Machines Group

Minds + Machines Group Limited and its subsidiaries own and operate a portfolio of generic top-level domain assets (gTLDs). The Company operates in the domain name industry and provides end-to-end domain services. Its segments include Registry ownership (Registry), including applicant of top level domain name from Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) and wholesaler of domain names of those top level domain names; Registry service provider (RSP) and consulting services (segment B), which includes back end service provider for a registry, and Registrar (Registrar), which includes retailer of domain names.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Minds Machines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minds Machines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.