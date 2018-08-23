Miragen Therapeutics Inc (MGEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.36.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Cann reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Miragen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Miragen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Miragen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Miragen Therapeutics by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGEN stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,391. Miragen Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 18.98 and a current ratio of 18.98.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). Miragen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 261.47% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. The company had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.83 million. equities analysts forecast that Miragen Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Miragen Therapeutics Company Profile

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of microRNA-155, which is in Phase I clinical trial for treating cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; MRG-201, a replacement for microRNA-29, which is in Phase I clinical trial that is found at low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, cardiac, renal, hepatic, and pulmonary fibrosis, as well as systemic sclerosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of microRNA-92 that is expressed in endothelial cells and has shown to accelerate the formation of new blood vessels in preclinical models of heart failure, peripheral ischemia, and dermal wounding in the United States and Japan.

