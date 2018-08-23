Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $6,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 152.0% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 87.8% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MMC opened at $83.46 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.68 and a 52 week high of $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.36.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services.

