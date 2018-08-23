Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $7.46 Million Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,389 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,215 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $7,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BK. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $3,419,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 130,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $737,000. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 47.5% during the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 127,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 41,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $56.00 price objective on Bank of New York Mellon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.70.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $52.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52-week low of $49.39 and a 52-week high of $58.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.