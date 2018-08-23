Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 14,057 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,057 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $10,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Horan Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.58.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Vice Chairman John R. Elmore sold 58,924 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total transaction of $3,046,960.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,086,764.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

USB opened at $53.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $87.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $48.49 and a 52 week high of $58.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

