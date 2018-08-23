Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 81.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,870 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 8,360 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,849,770 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488,089 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Microsoft by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,839,945 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,540,952,000 after buying an additional 3,049,723 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,899,699 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,998,786,000 after buying an additional 346,564 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,709,029 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,600,370,000 after buying an additional 91,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,597,640 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,606,137,000 after buying an additional 650,902 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $107.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $111.15. The company has a market capitalization of $828.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The software giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $30.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $130.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Microsoft from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.11.

In related news, insider Jean Philippe Courtois sold 28,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $3,183,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 500,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,086,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sandra E. Peterson bought 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $101.96 per share, with a total value of $550,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $550,584. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 442,880 shares of company stock valued at $48,304,569 in the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing segments. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.