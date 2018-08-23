Mobileiron (MOBL) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Mobileiron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobileiron from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.31.

Shares of Mobileiron stock opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. Mobileiron has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $5.30. The firm has a market cap of $498.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 2.29.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 29.39% and a negative return on equity of 131.24%. The company had revenue of $46.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Mobileiron’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Mobileiron will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Run Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 7.2% in the second quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 1,167,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 78,345 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 27.3% in the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 78.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 186,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 81,624 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 6.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,602,873 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 97,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 24.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,665,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,763,000 after acquiring an additional 915,314 shares in the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MobileIron, Inc provides a purpose-built mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience in the United States and internationally. The company offers MobileIron platform, a government-grade security platform, which combines cloud security, unified endpoint management, secure connectivity, and threat intelligence into an integrated solution designed to protect business data in order to deliver enterprise services to users.

