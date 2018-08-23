Momo (MOMO) Shares Up 8.6% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) shot up 8.6% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $44.62 and last traded at $43.96. 12,544,924 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 198% from the average session volume of 4,204,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.49.

The information services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Momo had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The company had revenue of $494.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Standpoint Research raised shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Momo to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Momo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Momo by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Momo by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Momo by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its holdings in Momo by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 7,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Momo by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. 48.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.55.

Momo Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live videos, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

