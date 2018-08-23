Momo (MOMO) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

MOMO has been the subject of several other research reports. Standpoint Research raised shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Momo to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.91.

MOMO opened at $43.96 on Thursday. Momo has a twelve month low of $22.49 and a twelve month high of $54.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.55.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Momo had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The business had revenue of $494.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Momo’s revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Momo will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Momo in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Momo in the first quarter worth about $157,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Momo in the second quarter worth about $213,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Momo in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Momo in the second quarter worth about $242,000. 48.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live videos, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

