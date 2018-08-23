Moneygram International Inc (MGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.63.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MGI. BidaskClub downgraded Moneygram International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moneygram International from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moneygram International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Moneygram International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Get Moneygram International alerts:

Shares of MGI traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.29. 151,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,359. Moneygram International has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.15, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $354.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.93.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Moneygram International had a negative return on equity of 8.32% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $374.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Moneygram International will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Moneygram International by 1,349.4% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 341,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 317,555 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moneygram International by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moneygram International during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Moneygram International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moneygram International by 596.1% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 198,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 169,640 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moneygram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Moneygram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneygram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.