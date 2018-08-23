Monro Inc (MNRO) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the auto parts company on Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 24th.

Monro has increased its dividend by an average of 12.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Monro has a dividend payout ratio of 34.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Monro to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

Get Monro alerts:

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $70.50 on Thursday. Monro has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $71.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). Monro had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Monro will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MNRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Monro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Monro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $67.00 target price on Monro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Monro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

In related news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $1,055,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maureen Mulholland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,100 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.