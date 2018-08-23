Moog Inc Class A (MOG.A) Receives $97.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Moog Inc Class A (NYSE:MOG.A) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Moog Inc Class A in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Moog Inc Class A from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moog Inc Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Moog Inc Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Moog Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th.

MOG.A stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,264. Moog Inc Class A has a 1 year low of $71.56 and a 1 year high of $93.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.72.

Moog Inc Class A (NYSE:MOG.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Moog Inc Class A had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $692.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Moog Inc Class A’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Moog Inc Class A will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Moog Inc Class A’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

Moog Inc Class A Company Profile

Moog Inc is a designer, manufacturer and integrator of precision motion and fluid controls and systems for a range of applications in aerospace and defense and industrial markets. The Company has five segments: Aircraft Controls, Space and Defense Controls, Industrial Systems, Components and Medical Devices.

