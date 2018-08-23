Morgan Stanley Lowers L Brands (LB) to Equal Weight

L Brands (NYSE:LB) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LB. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of L Brands in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of L Brands from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital set a $25.00 target price on shares of L Brands and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of L Brands from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 target price on shares of L Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.36.

Get L Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE LB traded down $4.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.25. The company had a trading volume of 35,110,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,852,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58. L Brands has a 52-week low of $27.95 and a 52-week high of $63.10.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 93.09%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that L Brands will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Donna James sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $35,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,554.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in L Brands by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 19,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in L Brands by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in L Brands by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in L Brands by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in L Brands by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 46,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.