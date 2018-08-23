Morgan Stanley Raises TJX Companies (TJX) Price Target to $119.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $119.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners set a $120.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.88.

NYSE:TJX opened at $105.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.66. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $66.44 and a 1-year high of $107.26.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 56.91%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. equities analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 13,927 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 5,318 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 61,505 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,639 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,864,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,134 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

