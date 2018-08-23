Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) Shares Sold by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 696,566 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $81,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3,656.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 105,303 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17,920.0% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 85.7% in the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 78.9% in the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth $201,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $137.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Northcoast Research set a $128.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.85.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $124.41 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $82.86 and a 52-week high of $125.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.55.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. Motorola Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 70.84%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

