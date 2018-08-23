Motorola Solutions (MSI) & Airgain (AIRG) Head to Head Comparison

Motorola Solutions (NASDAQ: AIRG) and Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.6% of Motorola Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.5% of Airgain shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Motorola Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of Airgain shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Motorola Solutions and Airgain, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motorola Solutions 1 1 11 0 2.77 Airgain 0 0 3 0 3.00

Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $129.25, indicating a potential upside of 3.89%. Airgain has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.42%. Given Airgain’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Airgain is more favorable than Motorola Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Motorola Solutions and Airgain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motorola Solutions -0.97% -70.84% 11.36% Airgain -6.48% -7.47% -6.23%

Dividends

Motorola Solutions pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Airgain does not pay a dividend. Motorola Solutions pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Motorola Solutions has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Motorola Solutions has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airgain has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Motorola Solutions and Airgain’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motorola Solutions $6.38 billion 3.16 -$155.00 million $5.20 23.93 Airgain $49.52 million 2.39 $1.14 million $0.11 109.00

Airgain has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Motorola Solutions. Motorola Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Airgain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Motorola Solutions beats Airgain on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers. Its products include two-way portable radios and vehicle-mounted radios; accessories, such as speaker microphones, batteries, earpieces, headsets, carry cases, and cables; software features and upgrades; and radio network core and central processing software, base stations, consoles, repeaters, and software applications and features. The Services segment provides integration services, including implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications; and managed and support services comprising repair, technical support, and hardware maintenance services. This segment also offers network monitoring, software maintenance, and cyber security services; and services and Software as a Service offerings across radio network technologies, command center consoles, and smart public safety solutions. In addition, it provides Integrated Digital Enhanced Network (iDEN) services, including hardware and software maintenance services for its legacy iDEN customers. This segment offers its services for government, public safety, and commercial communication networks. The company was formerly known as Motorola, Inc. and changed its name to Motorola Solutions, Inc. in January 2011. Motorola Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc. designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, and service providers worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; omnimax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas. The company provides embedded antenna technologies to enable high performance wireless networking across a range of home, enterprise, automotive, and Internet of Things. As of December 31, 2017, it had 131 issued patents in the United States, 23 companion patents outside the United States, and 81 patent applications on file. The company was formerly known as AM Group and changed its name to Airgain, Inc. in 2004. Airgain, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

