Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,695 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 270,175,376 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,919,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270,608 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,749,993 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,580,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007,544 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,135,441 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,172,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,685 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.4% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,753,635 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,088,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,782,963 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $706,921,000 after purchasing an additional 667,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.42.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $54.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.97 and a 12 month high of $55.21. The company has a market cap of $226.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $32.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.10%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

