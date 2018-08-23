Mountain Province Diamonds (MPVD) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Mountain Province Diamonds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mountain Province Diamonds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mountain Province Diamonds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd.

Shares of MPVD stock opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $441.01 million, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.18. Mountain Province Diamonds has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter. Mountain Province Diamonds had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 3.63%. sell-side analysts expect that Mountain Province Diamonds will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Mountain Province Diamonds in the 2nd quarter valued at $686,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Mountain Province Diamonds by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 290,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 27,027 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Mountain Province Diamonds by 163.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 109,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 67,819 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Mountain Province Diamonds by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 478,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Mountain Province Diamonds by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,043,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611,411 shares during the period. 12.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company's primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué project comprising four mining leases covering an area of approximately 10,353 acres located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

