MSA Safety Inc (MSA) Shares Bought by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 29,046 shares during the quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned 0.21% of MSA Safety worth $7,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MSA Safety by 252.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MSA Safety by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in MSA Safety during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in MSA Safety during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in MSA Safety during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety stock opened at $100.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.38. MSA Safety Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.61 and a fifty-two week high of $104.04.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $339.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.79 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. research analysts forecast that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is presently 39.28%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on MSA Safety from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSA Safety from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on MSA Safety from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

In other MSA Safety news, insider William M. Lambert sold 96,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total transaction of $9,153,468.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,131,113.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William M. Lambert sold 63,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total value of $6,013,684.16. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 148,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,129,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,546 shares of company stock worth $15,329,894. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

