MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM) Stake Lessened by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7,833.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 517,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 510,506 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 645.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 265,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,340,000 after buying an additional 229,798 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,097,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,347,000 after buying an additional 193,659 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,867,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,734,000 after buying an additional 178,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 461.5% during the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 210,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,298,000 after buying an additional 172,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

MSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research set a $95.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.23.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $87.50 on Thursday. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $99.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.58.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $828.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.28%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Gregory Polli sold 8,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total value of $716,376.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis F. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.43, for a total transaction of $132,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various ranges of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products primarily in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

