MSG Networks (MSGN) Now Covered by Imperial Capital

Analysts at Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MSGN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MSG Networks from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of MSG Networks in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. MSG Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

Shares of MSG Networks stock opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. MSG Networks has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.70, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.01 million. MSG Networks had a net margin of 41.46% and a negative return on equity of 24.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that MSG Networks will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSGN. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSG Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,512,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MSG Networks by 4,728.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 771,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,484,000 after buying an additional 755,805 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in MSG Networks by 98.2% during the second quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,359,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,564,000 after buying an additional 673,483 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in MSG Networks by 164.2% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 687,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,454,000 after buying an additional 427,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in MSG Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,675,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

