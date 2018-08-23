Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $7.78 Million Holdings in Chemed Co. (CHE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 68.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Chemed worth $7,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Chemed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Chemed by 234.0% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chemed news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 250 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.76, for a total transaction of $80,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,395.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 19,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.27, for a total value of $6,123,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,119,714.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHE shares. ValuEngine raised Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chemed to $321.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.33.

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $319.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $186.09 and a fifty-two week high of $335.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 59.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. Chemed had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $441.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The VITAS segment offers direct medical services, as well as spiritual and emotional counseling services to terminally ill patients. This segment offers its services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

