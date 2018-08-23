Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 4,036 Shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (CSL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,036 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Carlisle Companies worth $7,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,178,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $540,658,000 after purchasing an additional 108,875 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 178.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,707,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $184,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,184 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 21.2% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,092,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $114,054,000 after acquiring an additional 191,348 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 906,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $94,649,000 after acquiring an additional 75,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,242,000 after acquiring an additional 31,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.29.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $126.88 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.49 and a twelve month high of $127.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.27. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.80%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment provides insulation materials; thermoplastic polyolefin, ehtylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

