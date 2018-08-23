Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Barclays

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Wednesday. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Myriad Genetics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.18.

MYGN opened at $48.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.49. Myriad Genetics has a twelve month low of $27.23 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $200.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.93 million. Myriad Genetics had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 9.52%. Myriad Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Richard M. Marsh sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,320,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 157,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,287,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard M. Marsh sold 33,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,259,282.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,908 shares in the company, valued at $5,962,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 496,811 shares of company stock worth $19,897,716 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 248,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,331,000 after acquiring an additional 12,355 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 121,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,014,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,517,000 after buying an additional 58,247 shares during the last quarter.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BART, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

