Myriad Genetics (MYGN) PT Raised to $34.00 at Bank of America

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) had its target price upped by research analysts at Bank of America from $31.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America’s price target points to a potential downside of 29.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MYGN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Myriad Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.18.

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $48.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.49. Myriad Genetics has a 1 year low of $27.23 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $200.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.93 million. Myriad Genetics had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, VP Richard M. Marsh sold 33,139 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,259,282.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,962,504. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard M. Marsh sold 33,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 157,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,287,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 496,811 shares of company stock valued at $19,897,716 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 5.2% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 248,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 12,355 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 121,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,014,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,517,000 after purchasing an additional 58,247 shares in the last quarter.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BART, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

