Myriad Genetics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (MYGN)

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,942 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,604% compared to the average daily volume of 114 put options.

Shares of MYGN stock opened at $48.20 on Thursday. Myriad Genetics has a 52-week low of $27.23 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Myriad Genetics had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $200.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MYGN. Bank of America set a $34.00 target price on shares of Myriad Genetics and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.18.

In related news, insider Mark Christopher Capone sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $3,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,042,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Langer sold 20,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $801,520.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,901.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 496,811 shares of company stock valued at $19,897,716 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,083,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,192,000 after buying an additional 691,243 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,848,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,182,000 after purchasing an additional 38,368 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,376,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,826,000 after purchasing an additional 362,821 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,753,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,827,000 after purchasing an additional 102,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,071,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BART, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.