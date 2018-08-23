National-Oilwell Varco (NOV) Upgraded to “Buy” by R. F. Lafferty

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) was upgraded by stock analysts at R. F. Lafferty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $51.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $41.00. R. F. Lafferty’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NOV. ValuEngine raised National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.23.

NOV opened at $45.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.60, a PEG ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 0.87. National-Oilwell Varco has a 1 year low of $29.93 and a 1 year high of $49.08.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. National-Oilwell Varco’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Clay C. Williams sold 465,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $22,283,707.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 811,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,885,768.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph W. Rovig sold 76,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $3,282,161.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,855.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 574,599 shares of company stock worth $27,128,255. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Order of Foresters increased its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Order of Foresters now owns 7,281 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 113,078 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 26,389 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. increased its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 43,973 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 180.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,455 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems and components used in oil and gas drilling and production; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

