National Presto Industries (NPK) Hits New 1-Year High at $140.00

Shares of National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $140.00 and last traded at $139.45, with a volume of 2563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.85.

The firm has a market capitalization of $945.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NPK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 52.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,015,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $125,983,000 after purchasing an additional 348,365 shares during the period. Pwmco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries during the second quarter worth $11,021,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 360.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 38,199 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 760.0% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 43,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 74.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,272 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,714,000 after purchasing an additional 29,881 shares during the period. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense products primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, Housewares/Small Appliance and Defense. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

