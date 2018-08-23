National Security Group (NSEC) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. National Security Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the insurance provider an impact score of 48.5554072096128 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ NSEC remained flat at $$14.90 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. National Security Group has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $18.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd.

About National Security Group

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. Its Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

