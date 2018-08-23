Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Invests $201,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Stock

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Kwmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 89.7% in the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on TXN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.64.

In related news, insider Stephen A. Anderson sold 25,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total transaction of $2,824,222.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,153 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,117.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $112.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $106.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $80.03 and a 12-month high of $120.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 46.80%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 57.94%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.