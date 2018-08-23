Navellier & Associates Inc Has $2.42 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 562.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,785 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. 69.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, Director W Don Cornwell sold 5,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $190,117.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Loretta V. Cangialosi sold 26,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $1,076,850.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 785,453 shares of company stock worth $29,937,357 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Societe Generale reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $39.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.31.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $42.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $250.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $42.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 42.35%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.32%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

