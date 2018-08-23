NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NCSM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.57.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded NCS Multistage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on NCS Multistage from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of NCS Multistage in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NCS Multistage from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th.

In related news, CAO Wade Bitter sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $207,442.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 13,650 shares of company stock worth $222,083 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NCS Multistage by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NCS Multistage during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in NCS Multistage during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NCS Multistage during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in NCS Multistage during the 1st quarter worth $301,000. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCSM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.74. NCS Multistage has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $24.85.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). NCS Multistage had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $43.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.65 million. research analysts forecast that NCS Multistage will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

