NetGear, Inc. (NTGR) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,807,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 118,646 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.06% of NetGear worth $112,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTGR. BTIM Corp. purchased a new position in shares of NetGear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,528,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetGear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,811,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetGear by 623.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,336,000 after acquiring an additional 231,070 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetGear by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,330,376 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $247,696,000 after acquiring an additional 207,037 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of NetGear by 342.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,271,000 after acquiring an additional 166,046 shares during the period.

Get NetGear alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetGear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. TheStreet cut NetGear from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BWS Financial set a $65.00 price target on NetGear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. NetGear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

In related news, Chairman Patrick Cs Lo sold 13,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $847,639.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael F. Falcon sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $63,353.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,052 shares of company stock worth $3,603,267 over the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NTGR stock opened at $70.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.99. NetGear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.20 and a 12-month high of $78.30.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $366.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.60 million. NetGear had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that NetGear, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NetGear

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Arlo, Connected Home, and SMB. The Arlo segment offers internet-connected products for consumers and businesses that provide security and safety.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR).

Receive News & Ratings for NetGear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetGear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.