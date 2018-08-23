NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Position Cut by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lessened its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 91.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 128,100 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock opened at $171.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $144.70 and a one year high of $175.65. The stock has a market cap of $82.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.24.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 49.10% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.27%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. ValuEngine lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Howard Weil began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.08.

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 10,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $1,835,299.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,971,615.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total transaction of $2,823,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,070 shares of company stock valued at $5,968,602 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

