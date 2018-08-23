Nexxus Price Hits $0.0210 (NXX)

Nexxus (CURRENCY:NXX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Nexxus has a total market capitalization of $411,973.00 and $0.00 worth of Nexxus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexxus token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nexxus has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015309 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000317 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00267791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00148229 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00032816 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00011162 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Nexxus Profile

Nexxus’ total supply is 318,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,627,219 tokens. The Reddit community for Nexxus is /r/NexxusRewards. Nexxus’ official Twitter account is @nexxusreward. The official website for Nexxus is www.nexxuscoin.com.

Nexxus Token Trading

Nexxus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexxus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexxus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexxus using one of the exchanges listed above.

