Nike Inc (NKE) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco lessened its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 6,218 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Nike were worth $6,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Tyvor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKE. UBS Group lowered shares of Nike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nike in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Nike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nike from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.19.

In other Nike news, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 45,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $3,330,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,836,835.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $760,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,774 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,898.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 512,778 shares of company stock worth $39,376,326 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nike stock opened at $82.64 on Thursday. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $50.35 and a 1 year high of $83.07. The company has a market cap of $131.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Nike had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The business had revenue of $9.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.06%.

Nike declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to purchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.