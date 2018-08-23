Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 7,176 Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (MITT)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT) by 11.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 32.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of NYSE MITT opened at $18.91 on Thursday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $16.31 and a 1 year high of $19.95. The company has a market cap of $536.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 52.87% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.74 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.58%. This is a positive change from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets. The company invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued or guaranteed by a U.S.

