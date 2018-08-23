Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,379 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,812,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $838,827,000 after buying an additional 820,842 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,364,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $748,789,000 after purchasing an additional 667,869 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $460,597,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 34.5% in the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 4,110,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,550,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,452,000 after purchasing an additional 285,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James D. Plummer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $348,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,743.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $4,533,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,813 shares in the company, valued at $25,059,013.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 309,000 shares of company stock worth $13,944,605 over the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDNS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. BidaskClub lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Griffin Securities upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.43.

CDNS stock opened at $45.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.14. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $35.49 and a 1 year high of $46.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $518.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, a verification computing platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

