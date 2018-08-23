Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 1,141 Shares of DTE Energy Co (DTE)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth $179,000. HL Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth $208,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter worth $220,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DTE. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Barclays began coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine lowered DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Howard Weil started coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

NYSE:DTE opened at $111.23 on Thursday. DTE Energy Co has a 52-week low of $94.25 and a 52-week high of $116.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.15.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.23. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.8825 per share. This represents a $3.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.15%.

In other DTE Energy news, insider Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $418,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,029.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.89, for a total value of $99,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,248.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,226 shares of company stock valued at $1,773,947 in the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

